Mckees Rocks, PA

2 men, 1 boy wounded in McKees Rocks shooting

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj9dc_0kBVbeLu00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Two men and a boy were taken to area hospitals after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in McKees Rocks.

The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue.

First responders found the three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities, according to Allegheny County Police, who are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
