Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon.

WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driving north on SR 195.

WSP says 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance from Lewiston, Idaho, died at the scene. The passenger — 61-year-old Eric Lavance also from Lewiston, Idaho — was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center. Sacred Heart Medical Center notified WSP that Eric died at the hospital.

The man driving the other car involved in the crash — 32-year-old Phillip Provoncha from Greenacres, Washington — was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

