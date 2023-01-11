ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Head-on collision in Rankin County leaves one dead

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department reported a fatality due to a head-on collision Friday around 7:20 p.m. According to officials, the collision occurred on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 and Whitfield. In addition to Rankin County deputies, several other departments answered to the scene including the Pearl...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Rankin County left one person seriously injured Friday night. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road at the intersection of Greenfield Road. Holley says one individual had to be...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
VICKSBURG, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrested woman calls 911 for help

A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
WAPT

Jackson saw 29.5% decrease in crime in 2022, chief says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's police chief told members of the city council that 2022 saw a reduction in crime in the Capitol City. Chief James Davis told members of a city council committee that crime overall was down 29.5% last year, with a 33.9% drop in aggravated assault and a 14% reduction in homicides. Davis said armed robberies were down 12.4% in 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Jackson apartment complex parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident compared a recent water main break to the size of the Pearl River. Northtown Apartment Homes experienced a water main break from where a fire hydrant once was, leaving the parking lot flooded. “We pay too much money to live here, and we shouldn’t be confronted with this. […]
JACKSON, MS

