police1.com
Mo. sheriff's office makes buzzworthy offer for DWI enforcement training
HILLSBORO, Mo. — The elevator door opened at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, and a room full of deputies turned their heads to see volunteer Nerma Tulek proclaim her arrival. "The drinkers are here!" Tulek said with a slight slur and a big smile. Tulek and three...
Fenton man convicted of killing 3 in DWI crash
A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man on Tuesday for killing a family of three in a 2021 drunk driving crash.
kjluradio.com
Overnight search for wanted felon in Franklin County unsuccessful but the search continues
The search continues for a wanted felon in Franklin County. The sheriff’s department announced Friday evening that it was searching for Timothy Kalter who has numerous felony warrants. It’s believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. The sheriff says Kalter should be considered armed and dangerous and warns citizens to not approach him.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton man convicted after 2021 fatal accident
(Fenton) A Jefferson County jury convicted 27-year-old David Thurby of Fenton on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, who was accused of driving drunk and striking a mother, father, and their newborn baby in a car crash in April 2021. All three were killed in the accident on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Thurby was originally charged with three counts of DWI resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, marijuana possession, and driving without insurance. With the involuntary manslaughter second-degree conviction, which is an E felony, the maximum sentence is four years in prison on each count with an option for probation. Thurby was driving 107 mph when he ran into the family’s car. The maximum sentence on each count is four years, which means Thurby could get 12 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
kjluradio.com
Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County
Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
Charges: 19-year-old student made false terroristic threats toward Edwardsville High School
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 19-year-old student is facing felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School earlier this week. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Spencer T. Hurley of Glen Carbon had been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, a class 1 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Florissant officer gets probation for striking man with police SUV
FLORISSANT, Mo. — When St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar saw videos of an officer striking a man running from the police with his police SUV, he vowed to seek justice and threw multiple charges at him. Now, more than two years later, that former officer is walking away...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
Robber sprayed drive-thru McDonald's cashiers with pepper spray, police say
ST. LOUIS — Detectives in St. Louis are searching for a pepper spray-wielding suspect who reportedly robbed three local McDonald's restaurants. According to police, the man targeted the following three McDonald's locations in St. Louis:. 4006 Lindell Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022. 1420 Hampton Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
KFVS12
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
5 On Your Side
