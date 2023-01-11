Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTHR
Pets of the week: 1-14-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. Breeze lives up to his name with his easy, breezy personality. Even at 53 pounds, he's a lap dog who loves to snuggle. He is playful with other dogs but requires an introduction before adoption to make sure it's a good fit.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Behind the Bricks,” J. Douglas Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave a unique glimpse at the vintage IMS Press Boxes and the grandstand seats that come with them. Located under the Paddock Penthouse on the main straightway, these gems...
Fox 59
Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land
Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. IMPD...
WISH-TV
Back into the 40s Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
