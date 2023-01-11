Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion

Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire
westernmassnews.com
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
westernmassnews.com
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Hoophall Classic continued Saturday at Springfield College and it brought in crowds from all over the country. “He’s excited. They love it. They love the sport. They’re having so much fun with their buddies, nothing better,” said Jessica Talley from Westport, CT.
Keeping the Dream Alive Drive-Through in Springfield
There will be the “Keeping the Dream Alive Drive Through” event in Springfield on Saturday.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
spectrumnews1.com
George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
westernmassnews.com
Players nationwide take to the court in Springfield for Day 3 of Hoophall Classic
westernmassnews.com
Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity
westernmassnews.com
Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wedding industry is continuing to grow post-pandemic as future newlyweds look to get hitched in 2023. Western Mass News stopped by the Springfield Bridal Expo to see how couples are planning their wedding. “Couples getting married, when they come down to the expo, are...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse joins One Way Brewing for pop-up event
Brooklyn style barbecue is coming to Longmeadow in the spring but hungry customers don’t have to wait until then to try its ribs, wings and pit-smoked beans. Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse is joining One Way Brewing for a pop up event on Jan. 22 where it will be serving some of its menu items.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. One of Springfield’s dispensaries, Insa, is part of that billion-dollar number. Despite one Northampton cannabis dispensary closing its doors last month, business is booming over at Insa in Springfield. “2022 was a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
