Springfield, MA

Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion

By Hugh Zeitlin, Robin Kimble, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Hoophall Classic continued Saturday at Springfield College and it brought in crowds from all over the country. “He’s excited. They love it. They love the sport. They’re having so much fun with their buddies, nothing better,” said Jessica Talley from Westport, CT.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business

WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire

HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Players nationwide take to the court in Springfield for Day 3 of Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity

MONTAGUE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wedding industry is continuing to grow post-pandemic as future newlyweds look to get hitched in 2023. Western Mass News stopped by the Springfield Bridal Expo to see how couples are planning their wedding. “Couples getting married, when they come down to the expo, are...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. One of Springfield’s dispensaries, Insa, is part of that billion-dollar number. Despite one Northampton cannabis dispensary closing its doors last month, business is booming over at Insa in Springfield. “2022 was a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA

