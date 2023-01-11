Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
epicstream.com
Tom Hiddleston “Can’t Believe” Indiana Jones Icon Is His New MCU Co-Star
Despite losing the fan favorite Trickster God in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston will soon be gracing our screens again once he returns on Loki Season 2. Amid his return, Loki Season 2 also got a new cast alongside them, and one of them happens to be Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan, who also recently starred and won his first Golden Globe Award by taking part in Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Quan shares his intriguing first encounter with the MCU star.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Star Wars’ icon is rumored to play Reed Richards, even though their perfect MCU role is staring us in the face
At this point, it feels like every leading man working in Hollywood who’s yet to appear in the MCU has been linked to the part of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Diego Luna, Penn Badgley, even Henry Cavill… You name it, they’ve been touted as a potential contender to replace Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Although the latest actor who’s going through the rumor mill might be the biggest stretch yet.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
Allure
Jenna Ortega Showed Up to the Golden Globes In the Least Wednesday Addams Look Possible
For her first Golden Globe Award ceremony, Jenna Ortega relinquished her usual dark hues for a smoky rose-colored Gucci gown with head-to-toe pleats and an alluring eye makeup look with white eyeliner placed along her bottom lash line. The 80th Annual Golden Globes kicked off award season on January 10,...
After Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Posted An Adorable Couples Photo, The Question Now Is: Did He Just Get Engaged?
Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage posted an adorable photo, but does this mean he just got engaged?
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
UPDATED: Variety reports that Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of Adult Swim’s animated science-fiction sitcom “Rick and Morty” is currently “facing felony charges related to a 2020 incident of alleged domestic violence.” The outlet reports that Roiland was charged in Orange County, California on “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.” The charges date to 2020 and an alleged incident that occurred “on or around January 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.” The outlet reports that Roiland was previously...
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Creates The Perfect Henderson
Spy x Family definitely earned its place as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive last year, introducing countless viewers to the Forger Family. Thanks to a mission that was taken on by master spy Twilight, Loid Forger has assembled a unique faux family in world-class assassin Yor Forger, the young telepath Anya Forger, and the clairvoyant dog known as Bond. In attempting to gain access to Eden College as a part of Twilight's mission, the Forgers encounter headmaster Henderson, with one cosplay creating a perfect real-world doppelganger of the anime character.
ComicBook
James Cameron Reveals How Avatar Franchise Isn't Like Superhero Movies
James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!
Is ‘Plane’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new action thriller movie right at the start of the year, you may be in luck. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An, Plane is coming to theaters this week — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
Vice
The found-footage horror movie critics are calling a 'death dream'
Introducing the latest movie to add to the found-footage horror canon: The Outwaters. Last year brought us a handful of special additions to the subgenre — the new instalment in the VHS franchise, V/H/S/99; the religious Taiwanese terror Incantation, as well as a couple festival hits, like our favourite Skinamarink.
wegotthiscovered.com
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test
Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
ComicBook
Marvel United: Multiverse Kickstarter Date Revealed
Marvel United is back with a brand new installment and this time around it's heading into the Multiverse. Marvel United: Multiverse will bring new fan favorites and several beloved characters from the grander Marvel multiverse into the game along with new mechanics when it hits Kickstarter, and now CMON and Spin Master Games have revealed the campaign will launch on Kickstarter on January 18th at 3 PM EST. As with the first Marvel United and its follow-up, X-Men United, the game is likely to have a bevy of stretch goals and Kickstarter-exclusive characters to go with the core set, and we can't wait to see who all is included.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
Bustle
Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes Dress Is A Barbiecore Dream
Margot Robbie channeled her Barbie alter ego for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and honestly, I’m still in shock. The actor is nominated for an award for her work in her latest film Babylon, but still brought the Mattel maven’s essence to the red carpet. Robbie wore head-to-toe...
Comments / 0