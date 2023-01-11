Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup
BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
knopnews2.com
Milder and mainly sunny conditions Friday; Overall dry conditions during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A mild and dry day is in store for the day Friday, with an overall nice weekend ahead for the region for those weekend plans. With a southwest to southeasterly flow developing during the day on Friday, this is going to let us see conditions...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
knopnews2.com
Quiet and warming conditions over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, conditions will be on the tranquail side with a warming trend coming into the viewing area. High pressure will be in control over the next few days and this will allow for the region to have sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday, which is normal for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 10s and potentially the 20s in some locations. Once we get into the day on Friday and into Saturday, conditions will continue to warm up with highs in the 40s and 50s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity will increase due to the southerly flow that we will be acquiring during this time.
knopnews2.com
South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) Basketball tournament brackets released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) has released brackets for their upcoming tournament scheduled to begin on Jan. 16 at Mid-Plains Community College. Bridgeport has claimed the top seed in the girl’s bracket earning the Lady Bulldogs a first-round bye. The Lady Panthers of Hersey...
knopnews2.com
St. Pat’s gets a big win at home over Overton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-2 Irish host the 6-5 Overton Eagles. The Irish come into the game off of a 50-35 win against Mullen. After the first quarter of play, the Irish had a huge 19-2 lead over Overton. Brecken Erickson played a huge part in the first-quarter lead over the Eagles, as he scored 14 of those points.
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
knopnews2.com
Lexington hosts North Platte in basketball double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemaids are in action in the first game of the double header as they host the Bulldogs from North Platte. The Minutemaids are looking for their first win of the year, while the Lady Bulldogs are looking for their second win of the year.
knopnews2.com
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number five to Alice Boyer, who is currently the 7th grade English teacher at Adams Middle School. With the money, Boyer wants to start a 30 book challenge project to help encourage her students to fall in love with reading. In the project she will award students for every six books they read all the way up to the goal of 30 books.
