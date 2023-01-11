Read full article on original website
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 (1/13) Results: Full Metal Mayhem, Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace, More
IMPACT Wrestling presented its Hard to Kill event on Friday, January 13. The event takes place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Full results on and highlights will be seen below (updated as the event goes along). IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 (1/13) Results. - Six-Man Scramble: KUSHIDA def. Angels,...
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Taylor Wilde Talks Her Recent Absence From IMPACT, Notes That It Helped Her Figure Out Her Character
Taylor Wilde talks her recent absence from IMPACT Wrestling, as well as her return to the company from earlier this year. Taylor Wilde has had an eventful past couple of years in and out of the world of wrestling. After being away from the business for nearly ten years, Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2021. Unfortunately, Wilde's run didn't last long, as she was forced to step away from the company due to personal reasons.
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Britt Baker On Adam Cole's Return, B3CCA Coming To MLW, Matt Cardona On PWI Award | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 12, 2023. - Adam Cole returned to AEW on last night's Dynamite. Now, both he and Britt Baker have taken to Twitter to comment on the return. - MLW has announced the impending debut of B3CCA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023
The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
The Vince return/WWE sale saga continues, the Best of 7 series, Kevin vs. Sami | Grapsody 1/14/23
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) discuss all the latest news, including more on the potential sale of WWE, Ruby Soho's bloody performance, and news out of Impact.
KUSHIDA vs. Darby Allin, All-Atlantic Championship Match, More Set For 1/18 AEW Dynamite
KUSHIDA will compete on the January 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced during the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage, KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. KUSHIDA is currently signed to NJPW; he spent a few years with WWE after he signed with the company in 2019, and he left the company when his contract expired in April 2022. Allin successfully defended the title against Juice Robinson on Friday.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
