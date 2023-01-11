Read full article on original website
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Girl, 15, Pleads Guilty to Killing Beloved Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
A 15-year girl pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the April fatal stabbing of an honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, according to a statement from prosecutors in New York's Westchester County. "The defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now...
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
$1M bond for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant and her unborn child
Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the September 2022 shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20, and her unborn baby. She was 8 months pregnant.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
A Philadelphia cop is being sued because he kept taking off his pants in the office around other police officers: lawsuit
"We're going to take it to a jury and see what they have to say about Mr. Fruit Of The Loom," J. Conor Corcoran, an attorney for the plaintiff said.
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The district called police in to investigate after a serious allegation against one of their teachers was brought to their attention. Rumors started flying around the high school within the last month of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.When officials got wind of this, they conducted their own investigation. They aren't commenting on what they found but said they believed it needed a deeper look.Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace III sent the following statement Friday afternoon: "In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.Sources tell KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz they don't want any details of the investigation getting out.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack
Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty. A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in...
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Exclusive: Family speaks after loved one was killed in Ross Township hit-and-run; suspect at large
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family is in mourning after a driver struck and killed their loved one Friday night in Ross Township. The driver took off and is still at large. Her siblings want answers.Emily Vollberg is shocked and filled with emotions, along with her brothers, Tyler and Bobby Griser, as they think about what happened to their oldest sibling less than 24 hours ago."How can someone just leave a body laying on the side of the road just like a dead animal?" Vollberg said."When I found out, I was very confused, and I thought it was all...
