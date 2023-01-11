Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Castleton reaches 1,000 points at Florida on historic night
GAINESVILLE — The play was reminiscent of many before it: Colin Castleton collected a pass just a few feet from his own basket, drove his shoulder into an opposing defender and powered his way to the bucket for a score through contact that afforded him a shot at a three-point play.
Castleton, Richard, Jones discuss Florida performance against Missouri
Here are select quotes from Florida senior center Colin Castleton, senior guard Myreon Jones and sophomore wing Will Richard following the Gators 73-64 win over No. 20 Missouri in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Castleton:. On Florida's three-game winning streak:. “It’s big, being able to trust it. We were at .500....
Everything Todd Golden said after Florida's 73-64 win over Missouri
Here is everything Florida head coach Todd Golden said after his team’s 73-64 win over No. 20 Missouri on Saturday night at Exactech Arena to improve to 10-7 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. The Gators’ victory marked their first over an AP Top 25 opponent of Golden’s tenure...
Controversy swirls over $13 million NIL deal for Florida QB recruit Jaden Rashada
Controversy is swirling over a $13 million NIL deal that was offered to — and later apparently reneged upon — a Florida quarterback recruit. G. Allan Taylor, who covers the Gators for The Athletic, published a wild story on Friday about how an NIL collective at Florida offered a contract to Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit from California, worth an eye-popping $13 million. On Nov. 10, Rashada signed that deal with the Gator Collective, an NIL booster group run by former Florida baseball player Eddie Rojas. “I would venture to say the Gator Collective is paying more guaranteed money than any group...
Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida's 'Best Players' in Ja'Keem Jackson
Billy Napier believes cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, an unknown wide receiver recruit one year ago, emerged as one of the best high school players in Florida before signing with the Gators.
2025 5-star DJ Pickett recaps Saturday visit to Florida
2025 five-star got extensive time around UF staff during campus visit. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
Gators DB Target Trims Top Schools Before Impending Commitment
Florida remains among finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward after trimming the list to four a day before his impending commitment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for trespassing at Eastside High School following large fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tjamal Evoris Peterson, 40, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespassing on school grounds after jumping the fence onto school property while deputies were breaking up a nearby fight. At about 2:50 p.m. yesterday, numerous Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies...
Action News Jax
T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2
Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
