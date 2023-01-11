ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ana de Armas buys $7M home in rural Vermont

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7NAr_0kBVaLoQ00

Home sweet, $7 million home.

A source tells us that “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas has purchased a multimillion Vermont spread.

We hear that she’ll have plenty of room for entertaining — as the place features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The 30-acre spot also boasts mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails and a swimming pool.

According to the listing, the home was sold fully furnished. She apparently purchased it back in November.

De Armas had reportedly previously lived with her former boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in his luxe $20 million home in LA’s Pacific Palisades, after putting her own Venice Beach property on the market.

The pair were the subject of endless paparazzi shots during the pandemic lockdown, when they were spotted routinely walking their dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqbIY_0kBVaLoQ00
She previously lived with her ex, Ben Affleck, in his $20 million LA home.
Instagram/Ana de Armas

The couple, who had met on the set of “Deep Water,” broke up in January 2021 with a source telling Page Six at the time , “He would not commit to having more kids. She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker.”

The same month, de Armas was spotted checking out rental homes across town from Affleck in West Hollywood, and a cardboard cutout of her famously ended up in Affleck’s trash .

After seven years in LA, the Cuban actress moved to NYC, telling Elle last year that the media attention over her relationship with Affleck made living in LA too hard.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QD11S_0kBVaLoQ00
De Armas moved to NYC after her split with Ben in 2021.
Instagram/Ana de Armas

She also said Hollywood made her “anxious” because in LA, there is “always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing.”

De Armas is dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, while Affleck subsequently married Jennifer Lopez .

De Armas was at Tuesday’s Golden Globes with a nomination for her portrayal as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.”

Reps for the star could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 9

Related
HollywoodLife

Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo

Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
SheKnows

Ana de Armas's Decision to Buy This $7 Million Rural Vermont Home Gives Us Even More Insight Into Why She & Ben Affleck Didn't Work

Ana de Armas is taking her need for privacy seriously because she made sure that her new country home in Vermont was far away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The $7 million estate is the ideal spot for a rising star to kick back without the worry that a camera lens is lurking around the corner. The residence reportedly sits on 30 acres and boast six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to Page Six. While the details are limited, de Armas is going to enjoy the bounties of nature with “mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails, and a swimming...
VERMONT STATE
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Page Six

Demi Lovato album posters banned in UK for being offensive

Demi Lovato’s album poster was pulled from British billboards after the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) deemed it likely to cause “serious offense” to Christians. The racy, bondage-esque poster, which promoted the singer’s new album “Holy Fvck” in the UK, began to pop up across London last summer. It didn’t take long for advertising regulators to take notice of the content, and subsequently, take action to have the posters removed. In the poster, the “Cool For The Summer” hitmaker wears a bondage outfit while laying on a cross. The steamy snap is accompanied by the album title. In ASA’s official ruling, the watchdog...
Page Six

Billy Idol and 2-year-old granddaughter Poppy Rebel match in rocker looks

Looks like someone has a fashion Idol. When Billy Idol, 67, accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week he was dressed in his signature rocker style — and so was his two-year-old granddaughter, Poppy Rebel Sable, who stole the show with her adorable punk look. The toddler —whose mother is Bonnie Blue Sable, Idol’s daughter by Linda Mathis — rocked a black ruffled dress with white ribbon accents along with pink floral tights and matching pink Dr. Marten boots ($65). She added a silver heart locket necklace and coordinating pink heart sunglasses for her punk princess look, posing...
New York Post

Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant

A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘Hits just keep coming’

Tori Spelling is having a rough start to 2023. Following a slew of family illnesses last month, the actress, 49, revealed her 14-year-old daughter has been hospitalized. The mom of five took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to post a snap of her 14-year-old hooked up to a series of wires while lying in a hospital bed. “The hits just keep coming😭,” she captioned the photo, although she didn’t reveal why the teen was in the hospital. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum also shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55. She revealed in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air

After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
Page Six

Page Six

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy