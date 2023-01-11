Read full article on original website
Related
A young father died after toxic mold grew in the walls of his family home. Here's how to spot signs of mold, and how to stay safe.
Christian Childers lived with his kids and fiancée. Their home was flooded by Hurricane Ian, causing mold. He had a fatal asthma attack months later.
Healthline
COPD and Smoking: What’s the Connection?
Those who smoke are much more likely to develop symptoms of COPD, but secondhand smoke can also be the cause. Treatments are available; in some cases, your lung tissue can regenerate. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the name for a group of diseases that impact the health of your...
Could Cannabis Be An Effective Treatment For Menopause Symptoms?
Most of us are familiar with marijuana. It's made from the harvested and dried flowers of the cannabis plant, per Healthline, and often used for its calming properties. While cannabis has had a negative reputation for years as a recreational drug, science is beginning to take note of how it can help our health. According to Johnson & Wales University, CBD, a component in cannabis, has the potential to lower blood pressure, and anxiety, and reduce the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders. In studies, cannabis has also been shown to help prevent seizures, reduce inflammation, help prevent relapse after drug or alcohol addiction, and even help treat various forms of cancer.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Herbal Cigarettes: Are They Really Any Healthier?
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Herbal cigarettes: They carry a certain "coolness factor" and sound like they might be a healthier alternative to tobacco, but are they really safer to smoke?. Not really, experts say. “Even herbal cigarettes with no tobacco give off tar, particulates and carbon monoxide,...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Cannabis Effective For Chronic Pain, Substituting Opioids: Johns Hopkins & Univ. Of Michigan Study Confirms
Nearly one in three patients with chronic pain use cannabis as an analgesic agent, and many of them say they're substituting marijuana for opioids, according to data published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers with the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Johns Hopkins School of Public...
MedicalXpress
Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy
Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
Healthline
Side Effects of Albuterol Aerosol Inhaler: What You Need to Know
If you have a certain kind of breathing condition, you may be interested in learning more about albuterol. It’s a generic prescription drug used to treat the following conditions in adults and some children:. bronchospasm caused by exercise (also called exercise-induced asthma) Albuterol comes as a metered-dose aerosol inhaler....
WINKNEWS.com
New drug being tested may help people quit vaping
Much like smoking cigarettes, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. But a new product being tested may be able to help people who get hooked. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape,. meaning they use an electronic...
KTVZ
Tap water isn’t safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here’s what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
Why Do Babies Smell Good? Science Explains
A few weeks after my daughter’s birth, a woman asked to smell her head. My wife and I were a bit weirded out, but didn’t see the harm in letting her have a whiff. Granted access, she bent down a few inches from my little girl’s head, breathed deeply, and then glowed with the satisfaction of a stoner who caught the scent of some grade-A kush. It was a strange moment, but one to which we — and, certainly many other new parents — have grown accustomed. It’s a universal truth: strangers, relatives, and friends all want a noseful of that new baby smell. But why do babies smell good?
Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis
Story at a glance Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests. Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019. Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame,…
ajmc.com
Individualizing Medication Therapy in Patients with COPD: Considerations with Inhalers
Selecting appropriate inhalers based on individual characteristics and shared decision-making is crucial for optimizing care for patients with COPD. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Coming back to what Mike touched on, let’s dig into this a little….Can you comment on the different formulations and the pros and cons? MDIs [metered-dose inhalers], DPIs [dry powder inhalers], soft mist, nebulized. This is a broad question, but do you mind maybe taking a stab at that?
A cure for peanut allergies? Study shows ‘promising results’
ADELAIDE, Australia - A new study suggests boiling peanuts could help those who suffer from a peanut allergy. Researchers from Flinders University recently published their findings in Clinical & Experimental Allergy. Their study involved 70 children between 6 and 18 years old suffering from peanut allergies. They received 12-hour boiled...
Medical experts face backlash over 'barbaric' calls to treat obese kids with drugs, surgeries
"Outnumbered" panelists criticized the American Academy of Pediatrics for suggesting severe measures for young people struggling with obesity over healthier alternatives.
infomeddnews.com
Why Seniors Should Consider Chiropractic Pain Relief
If you are a senior or have an elderly parent to look after, you will probably know the struggle with the pain of aging. In fact, pain is an inherent part of growing older as bones and joints lose their strength and flexibility. Injuries and degenerative conditions are other risk factors leading to pain. A proper care regimen can help you maintain mobility, strength, and balance over the years. But you may still encounter situations where popping painkillers is the only way to go. However, chiropractic treatment is a far better alternative for effective and lasting relief and much more. Here are some reasons you should consider this holistic alternative as a senior.
Healthline
Asthma Medication and Suicidal Thoughts: Understanding the FDA’s Warning for Singulair
Singulair has been shown to encourage suicidal ideation in people who are already prone to it. Having certain mental health conditions can raise this risk. While people can experience suicidal thoughts for a variety of reasons, sometimes medications can make this situation more likely to occur. Most people wouldn’t associate asthma or regulating the condition through medication with a risk of suicide or even suicidal ideation (the action of thinking about suicide).
studyfinds.org
Asthma drug roflumilast shows ability to bring back ‘hidden’ memories
GRONINGEN, Netherlands — A common prescription drug for asthma and COPD may also have the ability to unlock information people have forgotten. In a study of mice, researchers from the University of Groningen found that both gene therapy and the drug roflumilast were able to improve memory in sleep-deprived animals.
How To Know If You Have A Food Allergy Or An Intolerance
Food allergies and intolerances can be hard to distinguish. In this interview, biochemist Dr. Hart explains how to tell them apart.
Comments / 0