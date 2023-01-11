Dak Prescott was tied for the most interceptions this season with 15 and has thrown at least one pick in seven straight games. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains confident in his quarterback saying quote, “It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over. I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turnover.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry Jones’ comments ahead of Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wildcard Weekend matchup.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO