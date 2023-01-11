Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Paul George's Official Status vs. Rockets
LA Clippers star Paul George is not playing vs. the Houston Rockets
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Saturday
Markkanen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, David Locke reports. Markkanen was tabbed as questionable for the contest after picking up a left hip contusion Friday and will ultimately be sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to see expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half, but Naz Reid started the second half. Now it's been revealed that the towering Frenchman is dealing with an injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Monday's contest against the Jazz, his former team. Gobert finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Detroit Pistons game vs. New York Knicks: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Pistons (12-34) vs. New York Knicks (24-19) When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Reaches deal with Arizona
Lewis agreed to a one-year, $1.61 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lewis, who was acquired from the Mariners in November. The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year has played in only 54 big-league games across the past two seasons and produced a .215/.301/.366 slash line during that span.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles with Miami
Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez made $2.45 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility last season, and he'll more than double that salary in 2023. The 26-year-old had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180 innings last year.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
49ers' Samson Ebukam: Hurts ankle Saturday
Ebukam injured his ankle during Saturday's 41-23 wild-card win against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Ebukam may have been able to return if the game was close, but the defensive end finished with no stats to speak of. Considering Shanahan's comment, Ebukam's status for the divisional round likely isn't in question, but his practice reps nonetheless will be monitored as the week goes on.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jameis Winston: Relegated to backup role in 2022
Over three games in the 2022 season, Winston went 73-for-115 passing for 858 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions. He also recorded five rushes for 16 yards. Winston finished his third season in New Orleans as the backup quarterback behind 35-year-old journeyman Andy Dalton. The 29-year-old initially took over the Saints' starting job for the first seven contests of the 2021 season before he suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in late October. Winston retained his starting job heading into the 2022 campaign, but he played through injury over the first three games after sustaining four fractures in his back Week 1. He was then inactive Weeks 4 and 5, allowing Dalton to take over and never let go of the Saints' No. 1 quarterback spot. Winston returned Week 6 and was listed as the team's No. 2 quarterback for the final 12 games, though he was never deemed 100 percent healthy by the Saints during this span. As a result, it's unclear how much his injury affected the team's decision to roll with Dalton as the starter. With Dalton now set to hit free agency and Winston entering the final season of a two-year, $28 million contract, there's little clarity as to how either of these two fit into New Orleans' plans at quarterback for the 2023 season.
