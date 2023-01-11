Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Dallas Cowboys Playoffs BREAKING: Why Micah is OUT of Practice for Bucs
Micah Parsons is not at work today in order to attend the birth of his second child … surely adding an emotional edge this week for the “Lion-backer” as Cowboys at Bucs approaches.
Cowboys D ‘Doesn't Matter!' Bucs WR Bold Playoff Prediction
"When we're healthy," Bucs receiver Mike Evans says with the Cowboys on the playoff horizon, "It doesn't matter who the DBs are."
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Peyton Hillis’ Girlfriend Provides Incredible Update On Former NFL Star From ICU
There’s been a positive development in the status of former NFL player Peyton Hillis. His girlfriend recently said that he’s off the ventilator and “on the road to recovery.”. Angela Cole, Hillis’ girlfriend, took to Instagram to post the encouraging news. She also said there’s still a...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
Former Cowboy Great Troy Aikman Says He’s Noticing an Issue with Dak Prescott
Troy Aikman, in studying film of Dak Prescott, noticed a problem with the Dallas quarterback. And it’s unclear whether the... The post Former Cowboy Great Troy Aikman Says He’s Noticing an Issue with Dak Prescott appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Levies Fine, Makes Decision On Packers Rookie Quay Walker For Shoving Lions Trainer
The problems for Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker aren’t ending. He was ejected from his final game of the season. And now the NFL has fined him. The shove of a trainer will cost Walker $13,261. He’s also lucky the league didn’t suspend him. If you don’t remember the play, we’ll fill you in.
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall
The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who immediately dive into the process of evaluating and re-evaluating athletic talent along with their respective front office capabilities as soon as the final seconds tick on Week 18's play.
Final Injury Report: Parsons misses practice, Cowboys rule out CB, 11 Bucs designated
The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.
NFL Reveals Pro Bowl Skills Competitions, and Football Fans Have Some Thoughts
Get ready for an incredibly unique, fun and entertaining Pro Bowl setting this year, NFL fans. The league is making some serious changes to this year’s All-Star event in Las Vegas. The NFL announced the eight skills competitions that will take place during Pro Bowl Week, which runs from...
Giants Legend Eli Manning Gives Daniel Jones Advice Ahead of First Career Playoff Game
Eli Manning was at the end of his career when the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones in 2019 as his replacement. The older quarterback helped mentor the rookie. And he’s still helping Jones. There’s one thing Eli Manning knows how to do. He can keep calm and win...
Look: Mike McCarthy's Motivational Tactic For Cowboys Players Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys may be favored to win Monday's marquee Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but history is not exactly on their side. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a road playoff game. The last time the franchise did so was Jan. 17, 1993, beating the San ...
