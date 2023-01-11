Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
wglt.org
How State Farm's new IT provider HCLTech plans to set up shop in Bloomington
An executive with HCLTech, the company State Farm has hired to outsource its IT operations, says it promotes an “employees first” culture and is taking steps to make Bloomington workers as comfortable as possible as they transition to their new employer. “We’ve done this many times,” Srinivasan Seshadri,...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Mary Ann Hood
Mary Ann Hood, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1931 to Lester Y. and Luella Covalt Lacy in Orange, New Jersey. She spent her youth in Madison, NJ. Mary Ann attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Illinois. She graduated with a degree in Home Economic Education with high honors.
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Illinois
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County sheriff: ‘Law-abiding’ owners of assault weapons won’t be arrested here
PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Chad Johnson added his name Thursday to the list of sheriffs across Illinois who say they will not be arresting the owners of semiautomatic weapons solely over their refusal to register those guns as required by the newly signed Protect Illinois Communities Act. Under...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
Comments / 0