Washington State

Here are the 15 nominees for the 2023 McDonalds All-American game from Washington

By Hailey Palmer
 3 days ago

The McDonalds All-American Games nominees were announced Wednesday and 15 basketball players from Washington were nominated.

Ten boys and five girls from the state made the list of nominees that will be narrowed down to its final form of the top 24 girls and 24 boys Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN .

Arlington senior and Washington State signee Jenna Villa and Garfield senior Malia Samuels, who is signed to USC, highlight the girls nominees.

Point Loma Nazarene signee and Curtis senior Tyce Paulsen was one of the 10 boys nominated. Renton had four nominees in Marc Pasag, Isaiah Spear, De'Rai Taylor and Donald Vinson.

Players were nominated by their high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the games' selection committee.

Below are the seniors nominated from the state of Washington for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Games:

BOYS

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline (3A)

The UNLV commit recently broke the school's single-game scoring record with 51.

William Lobor, BFL Prep Academy

Originally from Portland, Maine, Lobor transferred to BFL Prep for his senior year.

Tyce Paulsen, Curtis (4A)

The SG is one of the main reasons why the defending champs could go back-to-back.

Marc Pasag, Renton (2A)

Pasag has done his part to help get the Redhawks off to a 10-0 start this year.

Nahmier Robinson, Skyline (4A)

The son of former NBA PG Nate Robinson has been huge for the Spartans and their hot start.

Isaiah Spear, Renton (2A)

Standing tall at 6-7, Spear is a force for the Redhawks and a tough matchup every time.

Jaylin Stewart, Garfield (3A)

The hype was there from the start and the UConn commit has Garfield as the team to beat in Class 3A.

De'Rai Taylor, Renton (2A)

Another one from Renton on the list, Taylor is one of the Redhawks' leading scorers so far this season.

Donald Vinson, Renton (2A)

Not the tallest on the court, but Vinson is sneaky on the defensive end and has made teams pay.

Tre Washington, BFL Prep Academy

Washington has recorded a handful of double-doubles against elite competition this season for BFL Prep.

GIRLS

KK Bass, Wapato (1A)

The latest accolade for the Wapato standout who recorded her 1,000th career point earlier this season.

Adria Lincoln, Monroe (3A)

All-Wesco first-teamer since her freshman year, Lincoln has also been the team's MVP every year.

Malia Samuels, Garfield (3A)

Before the USC signee heads off to California, Samuels is looking for a repeat title with the Bulldogs.

Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin (4A)

Thomas is one of the main driving forces behind Kamiakin's 8-2 record so far this season.

Jenna Villa, Arlington (3A)

Villa has been hurting opposing teams in a variety of ways this year whether it's from deep or by using her size down low.

