Fairfield, CT

News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

