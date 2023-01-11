Read full article on original website
Female Students Charged After Fight At Fairfield Warde HS Caught On Video
Two Fairfield Warde High School female students have been charged following an alleged fight at the school in which one was injured and needed medical treatment. The incident took on Friday, Jan. 6, at the school located at 755 Melville Ave., and was filmed by other students who posted it online.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing 14-year-old boy near Bronx school
The NYPD says the boy was stabbed on the basketball court near M.S. 301 on Cauldwell Avenue.
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Police: 19-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Wheatley Heights party
Officers say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after 11 p.m. following an altercation on Conklin Avenue.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
