A three-way race for chairman of the Republican National Committee could deal another setback to a party looking to enter the 2024 cycle with a unified front. Each of the three candidates running for chair -- incumbent Ronna McDaniel, California-based attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- confirmed to CNN either themselves, or through allies, that they have qualified to be on the ballot. It will be the first time in more than a decade that a drawn-out balloting process -- set to take place when the committee's 168-member voting body gathers in Southern California later this month -- is likely to occur, said multiple people familiar with the process. A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment on the status of any candidate qualifications.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO