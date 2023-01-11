Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
RNC braces for three-way chair race at winter meeting
A three-way race for chairman of the Republican National Committee could deal another setback to a party looking to enter the 2024 cycle with a unified front. Each of the three candidates running for chair -- incumbent Ronna McDaniel, California-based attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- confirmed to CNN either themselves, or through allies, that they have qualified to be on the ballot. It will be the first time in more than a decade that a drawn-out balloting process -- set to take place when the committee's 168-member voting body gathers in Southern California later this month -- is likely to occur, said multiple people familiar with the process. A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment on the status of any candidate qualifications.
Inside a White House in the dark on Biden's classified documents crisis
The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's private office in Washington, DC -- and subsequently his home in Wilmington, Delaware -- has cast a shadow over the White House in recent days, as some of the president's closest allies and senior officials have been left entirely in the dark on a political crisis enveloping the White House.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. "It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Nancy Pelosi, a US representative from California. Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman. Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present) Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962. Religion: Roman...
