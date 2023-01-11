Read full article on original website
3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is on Sunday, and Paine College, Augusta University and Augusta Tech are getting a head start on the celebration.
WJBF.com
Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside
Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta...
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve people experiencing food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “We’re just so excited to be able to finally have this building ready to have a volunteers be able to come in to this beautiful new building to be packing full boxes and to be interacting with our staff,” said, Abby Muehlfeld, VP Marketing, Golden Harvest Food bank. Golden Harvest Food bank is […]
wfxg.com
AU Health seeks local vendors, subcontractors for new Columbia County hospital
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health is asking for local subcontractors and vendors to help build its new hospital in Columbia County. The hospital says it will host an outreach event on January 25 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 4-6 p.m. AU's new hospital in Columbia...
WJBF.com
14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- It’s the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade here in downtown Augusta, and as you can see behind me, there are floats and people already ready to celebrate this day. “As us being Black African American’, we are now able to be here and...
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
WRDW-TV
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap underwent surgery Friday, one of many operations he’ll need during a long hospitalization as he recovers from the Columbia County mauling. The 11-year-old remains in good spirits as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from...
WRDW-TV
Mom shares concerns over living conditions at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in the Dogwood Terrace Apartments are speaking to us with complaints about gunfire and living conditions. It’s set to be demolished next summer as some neighbors get moved to a new location, the old Cherry Tree Crossing Apartments. It’s just one neighborhood involved with...
WJBF.com
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Chamber welcomes 6 new board members for 2023
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming aboard new Board of Directors members. The new members include Sam Adams, Attorney, Fulcher Hagler, LLP; Francine Burroughs, Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Joanna Conley, CEO, Doctors Hospital of Augusta; Doressa Hawes, Volunteer Program Manager, Golden Harvest Food Bank; Frank Pennebaker, Division Director- Chemical Processing and Characterization, Savannah River National Laboratory; and Ben Tankersley, Vice President, Queensborough National Bank and Trust.
WRDW-TV
Blippi Tour comes to Columbia County Performing Arts Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child loves the show Blippi, Columbia County has a treat for you. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour takes Blippi the Musical to a new level. The family-friendly show is coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on March 30 and will begin at 6 p.m.
wfxg.com
Mayor Pro Tempore Brandon Garrett plans to tackle lingering issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner Brandon Garrett has been named Augusta's new Mayor Pro Tem. He will act in place of the Mayor should there be a need such as absence, or inability to serve. “I was really honored to be chosen by my peers," says Garrett. "I look forward...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
PHOTOS: Euchee Creek Elementary goes ‘green’ for boy attacked by Pit bulls
Friday, Euchee Creek Elementary faculty, staff, and students held a fundraiser to support him and his family, with classmates declaring that together are “JustinTough,” and wearing green as a reminder of their friend healing in the hospital.
WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
