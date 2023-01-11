One injured in Janesville fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a kitchen fire at a home in Janesville Wednesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. at a two-unit apartment building in the 800 block of Prairie Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters found smoke coming from the second-floor unit when they got to the scene.

Firefighters got to the second floor to find flames engulfing the kitchen. They were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the lower apartment, but the whole building suffered smoke and water damage, the release said.

The resident of the upstairs unit was taken to Mercy Hospital for medical treatment.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $55,000.

