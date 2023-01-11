Read full article on original website
Gulf Shores names Firefighter of the Quarter
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Cody Campbell with Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue has been named as the Firefighter of the Quarter. Campbell began his career with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue in 2019. “Cody is an exceptional and knowledgeable firefighter, and he has taken a personal responsibility...
WPMI
In tornado aftermath, Baldwin County linemen don't hesitate to take up the task
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The images are devastating. Homes, neighborhoods and towns ripped apart by tornadoes that cut through central Alabama Thursday. Some in the stricken area lost everything. And those who didn't still lost something valuable. Electricity. And that's why, Friday morning. linemen were loading coolers with drinks...
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach to offer City Beach parking passes for residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We may be months from summer weather, but Orange Beach is getting its City Beach ready for folks to soak in the sunshine. On Thursday, they announced that Orange Beach residents will be able to purchase parking passes for a resident parking-only lot near the beach.
Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
Move over Gulf Shores and Orange Beach? Mobile officials advancing new beach projects
Sugar-white sand beaches. A breeze coming off waterfronts. Families flocking for surf, sun, and fun. For most in coastal Alabama, it sounds like picture-perfect day in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, or Dauphin Island. But it’s also a future coveted along the western shorefront of Mobile Bay where public beaches are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
Gulf Shores announces closures for MLK holiday
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Several city offices will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but some services will continue. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
utv44.com
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne has a crawfish king cake that was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week.
utv44.com
Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
WALA-TV FOX10
North Mobile County residents begin picking up the pieces after tornado rips through the area
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -Those who live off U.S. 43 are still reeling from yesterday’s tornado. Will Henderson was in his house on cedar creek landing as the storm rolled through. “I didn’t hear anything then boom the lights turned off. Just sounded like a big train coming, I...
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Gulf Shores Council Approves $7.4 Million For School Sitework, votes down golf carts on West Lagoon
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - During the City Council meeting on January 9th, the members approved Resolution #6633 which allows just over $7.4 million dollars to be spent on the sitework for the new Gulf Shores High School. The contract will be awarded to Cunningham & Delaney. The other two bids on the project were at least $2 million higher.
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
WLOX
Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
Comments / 0