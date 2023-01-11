ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

OBA

Gulf Shores names Firefighter of the Quarter

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Cody Campbell with Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue has been named as the Firefighter of the Quarter. Campbell began his career with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue in 2019. “Cody is an exceptional and knowledgeable firefighter, and he has taken a personal responsibility...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach to offer City Beach parking passes for residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We may be months from summer weather, but Orange Beach is getting its City Beach ready for folks to soak in the sunshine. On Thursday, they announced that Orange Beach residents will be able to purchase parking passes for a resident parking-only lot near the beach.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores announces closures for MLK holiday

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Several city offices will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but some services will continue. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
WLOX

Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
GULFPORT, MS
