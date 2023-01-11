Read full article on original website
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Housing Solution Gets Mixed Reviews By Politicians
Residents of New York are finding it difficult to find cheap homes, especially in the New York City region. Gov. Kathy Hochul made an attempt to address the issue in her State of the State address this week, giving her own plan to create more homes, which is drawing mixed reactions.
NY health care workers: Second round of bonuses from state program are on the way
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health’s Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus (HWB) program is well underway with its second round of payments to eligible healthcare workers expected to arrive any day now. The state launched the HWB program in August 2022 as...
Free webinar on NYS Medicaid Waiver set for Jan. 17
Adirondack Foundation and AdkAction have teamed up to offer a webinar on New York State’s 1115 Medicaid Waiver. The free webinar, “A 101 on New York State’s 1115 Waiver: An Opportunity to Support. Adirondack Communities,” will be led by Scott Emery of MS Hall + Associates. It...
Local superintendents react to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Superintendents around Monroe County are reacting to new plans and goals laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address. Particularly with funding to support mental health for students and changes in the foundation aid formula for districts in need. When coming out of virtual learning […]
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
Is New York a Good Place to Raise a Family? This Study May Surprise You
Some may focus on the high cost of living or raising crime rates as indicators to move somewhere else. But a new study has shed some light on where the best states to raise a family are. It may come as a surprise to some naysayers that New York did quite well, according to this data.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
Regulators, legislators are indifferent to immense suffering in NY nursing homes (Your Letters)
I have just read your paper’s article concerning the deplorable conditions at Bishop Nursing and Rehab Facility (”Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners,” Jan. 5, 2023). Truthfully I was physically ill after doing so. I reside in your neighboring city to your west, Rochester, and have been fighting similar battles for the past six years. My mother and younger brother both passed away at different rehab facilities in the greater Rochester area nine months apart this past year. They were left in unsafe, unhealthy situations day after day with administrations indifferent to residents’ needs, dignity or rights.
Hochul says energy initiative will help 800,000 New Yorkers
The governor announced the EMpower Plus Program this week.
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year
She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
We need our city workers more than ever (opinion)
New Yorkers in the five boroughs rely on city workers. Some of these dedicated public servants educate children, clean and maintain roadways, protect lives and property, inspect buildings or connect and counsel those looking for work, to start a business or to get back on their feet. These services are essential, and provided by more than 300,000 employees, serving the largest municipal workforce in the nation.
Kathy Hochul’s housing proposal sparks debate among WNY policymakers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just two days since Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, and the governor's proposed New York Housing Compact is already bringing some to a boiling point. “To think that she can somehow force new homes to be built is really...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities, and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto mining site.
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
