Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan. —————————- TOP STORIES ——————————NEPAL-PLANE CRASH — A 72-seat Nepali passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara, killing at least 32 people, an official says. By Upendra Man Singh and Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 670 words,...

