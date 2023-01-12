Ready your lassos! Rodeo concert tickets go on sale today. Here's what you need to know

Set your alarms! Because the wait is over - tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts go on sale today.

The rodeo is doing things differently this year in that tickets will go on sale in two waves.

Online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for the first wave, which begins at 10 a.m., to purchase tickets for Feb. 28 through March 9 performances.

Online waiting rooms will open at 1:30 p.m. for the second wave, which begins at 2 p.m., for tickets on March 10 through March 19 performances.

A place in the waiting rooms does not guarantee tickets, but customers who join online will be randomly selected for first pickins'!

In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off festivities on Opening Day.

The rodeo revealed electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers would take the stage on March 10.

On the third day of rodeo roundups, fans learned Texas country music artist Cody Jinks would make his debut in March..

Whether it's your first rodeo (heh heh) or not, when it comes to buying tickets, we hope you can avoid any debacles like some fans have experienced recently.

So, some reminders:

Individual tickets for performances will go on sale through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com .

Customers who join the waiting rooms will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets for each wave.

A place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

A limit of 10 tickets per order will be permitted but a customer is more than welcome to return to the store to purchase additional tickets.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup:

Wednesday, March 1 - Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, March 2 - Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3 - Bun B's Southern Takeover

Saturday, March 4 - Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5 - Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6 - Jason Aldean

Tuesday, March 7 - New Kids on the Block

Wednesday, March 8 - Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 9 - Ashley McBryde

Friday, March 10 - The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga

Monday, March 13 - Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15 - Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17 - Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18 - Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19 - Luke Bryan