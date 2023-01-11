Read full article on original website
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Jeremy Renner Series [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette from the Paramount+ original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, January 15, 2023. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the process of creating the new season, which is set to follow the fallout of the Kingstown Prison riot that happened at the end of last season.
How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
For those who have been eagerly waiting for Your Honor to return, the wait is over. Showtime’s popular drama thriller returns to the streamer this week with a second and last season. With the first season ending so shockingly, it was only a matter of time before the series returned with more plot twists and dramatic events unfolding in the lives of the Desiatos.
How ‘Willow’ Sets Up a Season 2
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Willow.While Disney+’s Willow delivered an uneven first season, Tir Asleen remains a fantasy setting that we hope to further explore in the near future. Lucky for us, Willow’s Season 1 finale underlined how the show’s story was planned to spread through multiple seasons. So, while the evil Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) was defeated, there are still many adventures awaiting Willow (Warwick Davis) and his party of adventurers. Now that the first season of Willow is fully available on Disney+, let’s discuss how the series sets up Season 2.
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Will Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown Be Released?. Who Are the Creators Behind Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?. From the minds of Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown is now returning for Season 2. The story follows former Avenger and Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner in the lead role of Mike McLusky, the titular mayor of a town where the local prison is the primary business. With the help of his brother Mitch, played by Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler, Mike holds the town together. He's one of the few people savvy enough to navigate the town's interpersonal politics and maintain the status quo. This season, Sheridan and Dillon intend to dive deeper into systemic issues like racism and inequality that play into the prison industrial complex.
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
How to Watch 'The Last of Us': Where to Stream the Series
Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
'Fast X' Adds Leo Abelo Perry as Vin Diesel's Son
There’s a newish member to the family as Variety reports that Leo Abelo Perry has added his name to the call sheet of Fast X in the role of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) son, Brian Marcos. When we were first introduced to Brian, he was just a baby who was already finding himself caught up in the action after he and his mother, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) were kidnaped by Cipher (Charlize Theron). A blackmailing scheme gone wrong, Brian would be rescued by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham), although Elena wouldn’t make it out alive. Brian is the namesake of Dom’s best friend, the late Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the last we saw of him in F9, he was living a happy life with his father and stepmom, Lety (Michelle Rodriguez), at their picturesque bucolic home.
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
James Gunn Shuts Down 'Superman' Casting Rumors
It's fair to say it's been one intense ride for lovers of the DC universe over the last couple of months and it looks like the rollercoaster isn't over yet. In what has been a very stressful period, audiences went from the ultimate high of Henry Cavill's return as Superman in the final moments of Black Adam, to Cavill announcing a formal revival for Kal-El, to then finding out Cavill would not be returning after all in a shocking turn of events. This whole debacle then (more or less) concluded with DC Studios chief James Gunn revealing he is working on a younger story for Clark Kent. With Cavill no longer on the table, fans have been left debating who else could be thrown into the ring. Amongst the rumored possibilities was Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. However, Gunn was quick to shut down speculation around any and all casting for the Kryptonian hero.
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
