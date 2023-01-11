ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-superintendent helps pay students' lunch debt

High Point Enterprise
GUILFORD COUNTY — A former Guilford County Schools superintendent has made a significant donation to help pay debts owed by low-income students for school lunches.

Sharon Contreras, who left GCS last summer to take a position with an education nonprofit organization in Raleigh, donated $20,000 to the Guilford Educational Alliance in memory of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a 26- year New York police veteran and a 9/11 first-responder who passed away from cancer in January 2021.

