Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
KETV.com
'You're accepted, you're loved': Fifth Annual Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A blank canvas and artists equipped with permanent ink. "Since I was a kid, I mean, I've always done this. I grew up in a tattoo studio, you know, this is just where life has taken me at this point," said tattoo artist Matt Allsman. Artists...
KETV.com
Maha announces dates for 2023 festival
OMAHA, Neb. — The Maha Music Festival is back for its 15th year. Organizers plan to — once again — hold the festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben. It will take place on July 28 and July 29 with two music stages. “Fifteen years is a big...
klkntv.com
Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Food Bank of Lincoln talks food distribution and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The head of the Food Bank of Lincoln stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to talk about what’s going on in the new year. In the video, President and CEO Michaella Kumke says where the mobile food distributions will be and talks about all the programs currently available.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. Our partners at 6 News were told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and...
klkntv.com
Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut, talks to Rotary Club of Lincoln South
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s first and, so far, only astronaut was in Lincoln on Friday to speak to the Rotary Club of Lincoln South. Clayton Anderson went to space in 2007 aboard the space shuttle Atlantis and was at the International Space Station for nearly 167 days.
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
klkntv.com
Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole
OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
KETV.com
Children's Hospital to open new facility in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new clinic could benefit a fast-growing area in the Omaha metro. Children's Hospital and Medical Center plans on opening a brand new facility in 2024 out west. The hospital says it will be a new outpatient facility that can serve young children and their families.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'
In the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
