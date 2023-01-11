HOUSTON — Leaders and researchers in the southern United States met in Houston to address and work on issues that impact the entire country. The Ten Across Summit is a vision for the southernmost part of the U.S. It includes cities along the I-10 corridor, from Los Angeles to Houston to Jacksonville. Duke Reiter, the founder of Ten Across, said the mission is to have leaders from those cities come together to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our country like social, economic, and climate change.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO