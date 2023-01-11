ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe

NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night, competing as Miss USA. The Houston-area native beat out 83 other women during the contest in New Orleans. Gabriel, 28, made history back in October when she became the first Filipina to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipina to win Miss Texas.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Ten Across Summit in Houston to address pressing issues in cities along the I-10 corridor

HOUSTON — Leaders and researchers in the southern United States met in Houston to address and work on issues that impact the entire country. The Ten Across Summit is a vision for the southernmost part of the U.S. It includes cities along the I-10 corridor, from Los Angeles to Houston to Jacksonville. Duke Reiter, the founder of Ten Across, said the mission is to have leaders from those cities come together to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our country like social, economic, and climate change.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: street closures, where to watch and weather forecast

HOUSTON — The annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K return this weekend!. At a news conference Friday morning, Police Chief Troy Finner said public safety is the top priority. He said they don't expect any issues but there will be hundreds of law enforcement officers along the route to keep athletes and spectators safe.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

11-year-old Law elementary student wins HISD's MLK Oratory competition

HOUSTON — Houston ISD's best and brightest were on display Friday for the 27th annual MLK Oratory competition. Twelve finalists from across the district amazed and inspired the judges with their powerful speeches on hope for tomorrow. Fourth and fifth-grade students presented three to five-minute speeches on what Dr....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

