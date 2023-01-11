Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says
Black Teenager's body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion Jackpot
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent Abuse
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Houston organization helping runners who are visually impaired compete in marathon
HOUSTON — At the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, a local organization, EyeCan, will help several runners who are visually impaired compete. Running for hours at a time seems like it would be hard enough, but for athletes like Kevin Orcel, running to a finish line is just the start.
KHOU
Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe
NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night, competing as Miss USA. The Houston-area native beat out 83 other women during the contest in New Orleans. Gabriel, 28, made history back in October when she became the first Filipina to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipina to win Miss Texas.
KHOU
Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Lotus Seafood is already serving crawfish and Crawfish Shack is preparing to serve the mudbugs next week.
Conroe brewery pulls out as venue for Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — A Conroe brewery said Friday that it has canceled an upcoming “Rally Against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, who was famously acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. On Twitter, Southern Star Brewing Co., which...
Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
KHOU
Fire destroys Griff's Irish Pub in Montrose area; original owner 'devastated' to hear it's gone
HOUSTON — An iconic bar and a piece of Houston history in the Montrose area burned down early Friday, leaving many longtime customers shocked and saddened. Griff’s Irish Pub on Roseland Street near Harold Street has been a part of the neighborhood since it opened in 1965. The...
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
Ten Across Summit in Houston to address pressing issues in cities along the I-10 corridor
HOUSTON — Leaders and researchers in the southern United States met in Houston to address and work on issues that impact the entire country. The Ten Across Summit is a vision for the southernmost part of the U.S. It includes cities along the I-10 corridor, from Los Angeles to Houston to Jacksonville. Duke Reiter, the founder of Ten Across, said the mission is to have leaders from those cities come together to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our country like social, economic, and climate change.
2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: street closures, where to watch and weather forecast
HOUSTON — The annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K return this weekend!. At a news conference Friday morning, Police Chief Troy Finner said public safety is the top priority. He said they don't expect any issues but there will be hundreds of law enforcement officers along the route to keep athletes and spectators safe.
Neighbors say water has been leaking for weeks, call on city to fix it
HOUSTON — Water has been pouring out of a hole in a Houston yard for weeks and neighbors, including former Kemah Mayor and Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, want some answers. King said he first noticed the leak on Christmas Day when temperatures in Houston were below freezing. He...
Leases set to terminate for Yoyo's Hotdog, Oh My Gogi food truck in Rice Village, owners say
HOUSTON — It could be a matter of weeks before Rice Village loses a popular hotdog stand and food truck. The lease is being terminated for Yoyo's Hotdog along with the Oh My Gogi food truck that sits next door. Three nights every week for over a decade, Yoyo's...
Houstonians lose money, more than a week of time in traffic, study shows
HOUSTON — Traffic can be the worst. There's nothing like getting stuck in Houston rush hour, which is pretty much all day. The latest report from INRIX has mind-boggling numbers when it comes to how much time we waste in traffic. Traffic expert Jennifer Reyna broke down the new...
Houston disaster relief group plans to deploy resources to California after deadly storms
HOUSTON, Texas — At least 18 people have died in catastrophic storms that have swept through California for weeks now, leading to landslides, sinkholes and raging floodwaters. Houstonians know all too well the heartbreak that many Californians are facing right now. In just the past two weeks, most of...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
DPS: Small plane crashes in Conroe after hitting power line while attempting emergency landing
CONROE, Texas — A small plane crashed in Conroe Saturday afternoon after it hit a power line while attempting an emergency landing, according to the City of Conroe. This happened on Longmire Road near League Line around 2:20 p.m., the city said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Two...
11-year-old Law elementary student wins HISD's MLK Oratory competition
HOUSTON — Houston ISD's best and brightest were on display Friday for the 27th annual MLK Oratory competition. Twelve finalists from across the district amazed and inspired the judges with their powerful speeches on hope for tomorrow. Fourth and fifth-grade students presented three to five-minute speeches on what Dr....
