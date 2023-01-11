Read full article on original website
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
For those who have been eagerly waiting for Your Honor to return, the wait is over. Showtime’s popular drama thriller returns to the streamer this week with a second and last season. With the first season ending so shockingly, it was only a matter of time before the series returned with more plot twists and dramatic events unfolding in the lives of the Desiatos.
'Will Trent's Most Compelling Storyline Happens Before Episode 1
ABC's newest crime procedural drama, Will Trent, follows a rather standard formula. A gifted, often misunderstood investigator finds details of complex cases that ordinary colleagues miss causing antagonism within the investigation team. Even a rookie to TV dramas can spot its similarities to The Mentalist, Monk, Elementary, Medium, Lie to Me, Numb3rs, House, Ghost Whisperer, Luther, The Closer, Unforgettable, and Sherlock, to name just a dozen of the sprawling list of shows featuring brilliant but tormented protagonists solving mysteries. Where this particular series departs from the rest is when exactly we enter into the investigator's story.
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Supernatural Investigation Gets Teeth In 'Wolf Pack' Trailer
A full moon is crawling across the horizon, and it's certainly going to awaken a new supernatural creature or two in the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. Helmed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, the werewolf show is set to chronicle the story of a group of teenagers who find their lives rapidly changed by a mysterious creature that is awoken during the raging Californian wildfires. With just weeks to go until the show's release, the streaming giant has finally unveiled an official trailer for the fantasy drama.
'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
How to Watch 'The Last of Us': Where to Stream the Series
Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.
'Skinamarink' Ending Explained: The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink. If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
‘Willow’: What’s Going On With the Second Elora?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.
‘Glass Onion’: 10 Actors Who Need to Star in a ‘Knives Out’ Movie
Regardless of your stance on which film was better, Glass Onion or its 2019 predecessor, viewers can agree that Rian Johnson's Knives Out films always have a stellar cast. From former wrestlers, rom-com stars, Broadway icons, and up-and-coming silver screen stars, the ensemble casts featured in both the first and second Knives Out are a special kind of perfection all films should aspire to, and something fans can only hope will be matched (if not surpassed) with a third film or any future installments.
'Sharper' Trailer Shows Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in a Twisted Heist Thriller
It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
'Fast X' Adds Leo Abelo Perry as Vin Diesel's Son
There’s a newish member to the family as Variety reports that Leo Abelo Perry has added his name to the call sheet of Fast X in the role of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) son, Brian Marcos. When we were first introduced to Brian, he was just a baby who was already finding himself caught up in the action after he and his mother, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) were kidnaped by Cipher (Charlize Theron). A blackmailing scheme gone wrong, Brian would be rescued by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham), although Elena wouldn’t make it out alive. Brian is the namesake of Dom’s best friend, the late Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the last we saw of him in F9, he was living a happy life with his father and stepmom, Lety (Michelle Rodriguez), at their picturesque bucolic home.
