Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Congratulations! Naomi Osaka Expecting First Championship Child With Longtime Love Cordae
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first baby with her longtime love Cordae. The tennis star made the announcement on Tuesday.
msn.com
Bird's Funny Reaction to Mom Asking Him to 'Be Quiet' Has People in Stitches
Hamlet the parakeet is already a bit of a TikTok icon, but his hilarious, sassy behavior is earning him Internet fame yet again. The video in question stars him and his human mom, @chantyb97, as the two debate the current volume of their conversation. Here's the TLDR: this bird doesn't want to be quiet!
papermag.com
TikTok Star Waffler69 Dead at 33
TikTok star Waffler69 has reportedly died. He was 33. According to TMZ, the viral foodie — a.k.a. Taylor Claydorm — passed away on Wednesday, January 11 from a suspected heart attack. As his brother Clayton Claydorm told the outlet, Taylor was experiencing discomfort earlier in the day, which prompted him to call their mother as well as ambulance. He later died in the hospital.
Today's Talker: Naomi Osaka announces exciting news
In Today's Talker, we now know why tennis star Naomi Osaka might have withdrawn from playing in the upcoming Australian Open.
Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.
10 years ago a boy became a meme for looking confused in a Popeyes. Now, he's parlayed a decade of viral success into a brand deal with the restaurant.
Dieunerst Collin became a meme after a 2013 Vine filmed in a Popeyes went viral. Ten years later he mobilized his fans to get him a sponsorship deal.
papermag.com
Kenzie Lays It All Out on 'Paper'
In every breakup there’s a feeling you can’t quite put a finger on. Anger gives way to heartbreak and circles back around to jealousy. In the mess of emotions that can be impossible to untangle, kenzie puts pen to "paper" to lay it all out. Now simply "kenzie,"...
Did a Romance Novelist Fake Her Own Death?
For all of the ways that the internet can be infuriating, it can also be a place of genuine community and connection. Countless examples exist of people who have found groups of likeminded people online and made friends there who they’d never encountered IRL. There are bittersweet elements to that as well, including feeling a sense of loss following the death of someone you only knew from an online community.
Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss. On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7." Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute...
papermag.com
Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams Are Married
Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have finally tied the knot. According to a new joint video uploaded to Dawson's channel, the longtime couple exchanged their vows during a simple courthouse ceremony on January 3. But to make the moment all the more special, both of them decided to dig out an item of clothing from when they got engaged in 2019, with Adams donning the same sweatshirt and Dawson (somewhat unsurprisingly) opting to put on the same pair of underwear. And even though they were unable to replace their rings with matching finger tattoos as originally planned, they still managed to put their own little spin on a traditional wedding by replacing the cake with some donuts.
Comments / 0