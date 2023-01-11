Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have finally tied the knot. According to a new joint video uploaded to Dawson's channel, the longtime couple exchanged their vows during a simple courthouse ceremony on January 3. But to make the moment all the more special, both of them decided to dig out an item of clothing from when they got engaged in 2019, with Adams donning the same sweatshirt and Dawson (somewhat unsurprisingly) opting to put on the same pair of underwear. And even though they were unable to replace their rings with matching finger tattoos as originally planned, they still managed to put their own little spin on a traditional wedding by replacing the cake with some donuts.

