Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police have charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
Body of missing Williamsburg-area woman found in Isle of Wight County
The body of missing Williamsburg woman Aonesty Selby was found Friday in Isle of Wight County.
39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
Victim shot before crashing into VB apartment complex, sparking fire: Police
On Wednesday, January 11, Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck an apartment building, crashing through the wall of an apartment.
Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
Suffolk school bus involved in crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt. A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area. When they arrived,...
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
Three found dead in Elizabeth City fire
This happened just after midnight on Millpond Road in Elizabeth City. When firefighters arrived, they say the building was engulfed in flames.
