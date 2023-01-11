ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police have charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school bus involved in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy