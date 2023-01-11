Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
'Meet Your Legislators' at Middletown Library, Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) is giving the community an opportunity to meet some of its local legislators. Metro Council members Kevin Kramer, Anthony Piagentini and Council President Markus Winkler, along with Douglass Hills Mayor Bonnie Jung, will be at the Middletown Library. Over at...
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
Louisville named one of the best places for travelers to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning your next summer vacation? One great travel destination might be right outside your own front door. The New York Times has named Louisville one of the best places to visit in 2023. "One of the oldest cities west of the Appalachian Mountains, and arguably among...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
Kentucky Derby Museum to build Secretariat exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a bigger, better dedication to one of the most famous horses to ever run in The Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced they've begun construction on a brand new "Secretariat" exhibit, according to a press release. The exhibit celebrating the...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
'Heel Dog, Heal' program at Norton Healthcare aims to bring furry friends into patient care
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Gavin, one of 10 facility dogs, is the newest member to join the Heel Dog, Heal program at Norton Healthcare. The 3-year-old golden Labrador retriever works with Rachel Dawson, a child life specialist, to help patients in the adult and children's emergency department at Norton Hospital.
Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years. Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027. The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999. The...
wdrb.com
Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
5 bagel shops in Louisville, KY
No bagel lover goes unloved in Derby City. Check out these five shops specializing in bagels and bagel sandwiches.
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
wdrb.com
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Louisville's financial literacy programs build confidence, help people save for the future. Rent, groceries and gas are busting a lot of people's budgets. But the city of Louisville has new programs in place to help people manage their money better.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0