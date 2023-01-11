ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky Derby Museum to build Secretariat exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a bigger, better dedication to one of the most famous horses to ever run in The Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced they've begun construction on a brand new "Secretariat" exhibit, according to a press release. The exhibit celebrating the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years. Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027. The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
NEW ALBANY, IN
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

