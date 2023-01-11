Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Message To Joona Koppanen Ahead Of NHL Debut
Joona Koppanen will make his NHL debut Thursday night when the Bruins host the Seattle Kraken. Koppanen will slot into the fourth line center role for Boston as Tomas Nosek — who will remain in the lineup — deals with an injury that’s prevented him from taking faceoffs.
Brad Marchand Adds To Point-Tally With Patrice Bergeron Assist
The Boston Bruins have one rule: don’t lose twice. The Black and Gold stay true to their cardinal rule following up Thursday’s home loss with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
Bruins’ A.J. Greer Explains Heated Exchange With Wayne Simmonds
BOSTON — Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Wayne Simmonds got on the nerves of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After dropping the gloves with Nick Foligno for a fight less than three minutes into the first period, Simmonds, and, this time, A.J. Greer were at the center of a prolonged skirmish at the end of the second frame.
Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Brad Marchand Back In Peak Form Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Maple Leafs
Brad Marchand has been proving that he’s finally back and better than ever. Marchand and the Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column at home as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden after their first regulation loss in Boston Thursday night. The B’s...
Linus Ullmark Delivers Potential Save Of The Year In Win Vs. Maple Leafs
BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark added plenty of tape to his highlight reel in Saturday’s thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Ullmark wasn’t at his best against the Maple Leafs, stopping just 18 of 21 shots, but he offset some shakiness with several astounding saves to thwart Toronto’s vaunted attack.
Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game
Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
Bruins Reward Pavel Zacha By Giving Him Contract Extension
BOSTON — The Bruins’ brass believes they have seen enough out of Pavel Zacha in his first season with Boston that they want to keep the 25-year-old forward with the organization for the long-term. The Bruins, on the heels of a thrilling victory Saturday night over the Toronto...
Linus Ullmark Sends Maple Leafs Home With Loss To Bruins
Linus Ullmark once again made his case for the Vezina Trophy with some highlight-worthy saves against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ullmark made 18 saves in the Boston Bruins’ electric back-and-forth victory over the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Following a disappointing regulation loss for the B’s at home, this win...
Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered
There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
Why Tomas Nosek Pushed Through Injury To Play For Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek understands the easiest way to be out of the lineup is to not be available to play. So even after Nosek suffered an upper-body injury that caused him to miss two games leading up to the Winter Classic, he made his way back onto the ice probably sooner than he should have.
