Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
Suspect arrested 1 month after chemical attack in Brooklyn subway station
The victim was in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NBC New York
Suspect in 4th of July NYC Deli Shooting Busted in Georgia: Cops
A second man allegedly behind a double murder over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Brooklyn has been arrested by authorities out of state. Officials in Georgia said Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, was picked up Thursday on a murder charge in connection to a deadly deli shooting in East New York in the middle of the summer.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at East Harlem NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at an East Harlem NYCHA complex Friday night, according to police. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue around 10:13 p.m.
Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act
The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
NBC New York
23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?
A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, on the floor of her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday. The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom...
14-year-old boy stabbed in back on basketball court in the Bronx
A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday.
Video shows NYPD van hitting and killing pedestrian on busy Brooklyn street
Still from surveillance video shows Ronald Smith in the median on Eastern Parkway minutes before he was hit by a police van. Experts say it raises questions about whether the officers were driving safely and followed procedure. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
A Wrong Victim, Then a Wrong Arrest: New Suspect Busted in Slaying of Brooklyn Teen
In a dizzying case of double mistaken identity, the NYPD arrested the wrong brother for the 2019 murder of a Brooklyn teen, the Daily News has learned — that, after the victim was killed because he was mistaken for his own brother. The twisted tragedy of errors started Feb....
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Community Gathers to Condemn Shooting of Pregnant Woman, 35
Community members, clergy, law enforcement, elected officials and other leaders gathered in Fordham Manor on Jan. 5. to condemn the recent shooting of a pregnant woman on the Grand Concourse earlier this month. She is expected to survive, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on on Monday, Jan. 2,...
Woman, 23, found fatally shot in back of head during Queens wellness check
NYPD officers went to check on 23-year-old Alexa Ruiz at her home on 56th Drive, between 59th Place and 60th Street, in Maspeth on Wednesday night when they made the gruesome discovery.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
A man got randomly attacked by a stranger and suffered from Facial Fractures in Manhattan.
On Saturday afternoon, a man got punched by a stranger in Greenwich Village. Investigators believe it to be a disturbing assault pattern. He is now suffering from facial fractures.
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Police reportedly seek roommate of Brooklyn man found dead in bed with head wounds
James Hudley, 53, was found unconscious by NYPD officers responding to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at his apartment on Hinsdale Street, near Linden Boulevard, in East New York.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan man pleads guilty to fatally beating victim in East Harlem hate crime
The suspect in the April 23 assault in East Harlem, identified as Jarrod Powell, is shown in a nearby bodega. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Manhattan man admitted to attacking a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem,...
Comments / 3