FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Suspect in 4th of July NYC Deli Shooting Busted in Georgia: Cops

A second man allegedly behind a double murder over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Brooklyn has been arrested by authorities out of state. Officials in Georgia said Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, was picked up Thursday on a murder charge in connection to a deadly deli shooting in East New York in the middle of the summer.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital

Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act

The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

