KMOV

Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Freeburg police are investigating town’s first homicide since the 1970s

FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg police are investigating the town’s first homicide since the 1970s. Authorities discovered the body of 55-year-old Linda Walker during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Freeburg PD was alerted by Belleville police that there could...
FREEBURG, IL
KMOV

Catalytic converters stolen off school buses in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Bus drivers and Belleville School District 201 got some unwelcome news on Friday morning. Around 17 catalytic converters are missing from smaller school buses, apparently taken from their bus depot. “We have had smaller incidents over the years but nothing of this magnitude,” said Belleville 201...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Volunteers clean up, prepare for urban farm projects in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of volunteers came together to clean up along Penrose Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Saturday. St. Louis Earth Day volunteers teamed up with George Washington Carver Farms and other organizations for the event. They removed trash and cleared yard waste and debris. Today’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Newest vehicles on display at the St. Louis Auto Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Car lovers can check out the newest vehicles at the St. Louis Auto Show. About 400 cars and trucks are on display this weekend at the America’s Center. Visitors can learn about new safety technology and see some of the world’s most expensive cars....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-44 exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The exit ramp from Interstate 44 eastbound going to Lafayette Avenue is closed this afternoon after a semi-truck tipped over. The crash happened at 1:57 p.m., and the ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush. You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

15 events to celebrate MLK Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From symphonies to food drives, when it comes to deciding how to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. there will be several options throughout St. Louis this coming week. Empire 13 Boots to the Streets Campaign: End Illegal Dumping & Environmental Racism. When:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

