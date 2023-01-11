Read full article on original website
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
KMOV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
KMOV
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed Metro East family’s home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Investigators in the Metro East are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a family’s home. The fire broke out earlier today at a house on Bonita Boulevard in Fairview Heights. Three people inside the home made it out safely, but the...
KMOV
Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in deadly love triangle stabbing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 1, 2020 Kenneth Smith stabbed unarmed Jason Slater to death during a domestic dispute. On Wednesday a jury found Smith guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and faces up to 15 years in prison. Smith stabbed Slater seven times with a...
KMOV
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
KMOV
Freeburg police are investigating town’s first homicide since the 1970s
FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg police are investigating the town’s first homicide since the 1970s. Authorities discovered the body of 55-year-old Linda Walker during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Freeburg PD was alerted by Belleville police that there could...
KMOV
Residents on alert after ‘Peeping Tom’ hits same Clayton street in less than a year
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton Police are searching for a ‘Peeping Tom’ that peered into a window on the same street where a similar incident happened eight months ago. They believe it could be the same man that was caught on camera peeking through windows last year. Both...
KMOV
Catalytic converters stolen off school buses in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Bus drivers and Belleville School District 201 got some unwelcome news on Friday morning. Around 17 catalytic converters are missing from smaller school buses, apparently taken from their bus depot. “We have had smaller incidents over the years but nothing of this magnitude,” said Belleville 201...
KMOV
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been a year and a day since St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty. On Saturday, dozens gathered at Engine House 13 to honor and remember him. Retired fire chief Kenneth Smith was not only the incident commander the...
KMOV
Metro East organization looks to end environmental injustice, will apply for federal grant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East organization is looking to end environmental injustice by cleaning up neighborhoods, possibly with federal funding. Empire 13, a grassroots organization committed to racial and social equity, is leading another neighborhood cleanup Sunday at 11 a.m. at 3900 Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis.
KMOV
Volunteers clean up, prepare for urban farm projects in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of volunteers came together to clean up along Penrose Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Saturday. St. Louis Earth Day volunteers teamed up with George Washington Carver Farms and other organizations for the event. They removed trash and cleared yard waste and debris. Today’s...
KMOV
Newest vehicles on display at the St. Louis Auto Show
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Car lovers can check out the newest vehicles at the St. Louis Auto Show. About 400 cars and trucks are on display this weekend at the America’s Center. Visitors can learn about new safety technology and see some of the world’s most expensive cars....
KMOV
I-44 exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The exit ramp from Interstate 44 eastbound going to Lafayette Avenue is closed this afternoon after a semi-truck tipped over. The crash happened at 1:57 p.m., and the ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
KMOV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush. You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.
KMOV
15 events to celebrate MLK Day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From symphonies to food drives, when it comes to deciding how to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. there will be several options throughout St. Louis this coming week. Empire 13 Boots to the Streets Campaign: End Illegal Dumping & Environmental Racism. When:...
KMOV
Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
