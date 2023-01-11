Read full article on original website
Related
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes
You can't keep a good platypus down. Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb. The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge. Povenmire, who also...
Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long-Awaited Benson/Stabler Kiss
Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think. After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher...
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death
Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death
Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler. While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Sparking Romance Rumors
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué and His Girlfriend in Fiery New Song
Watch: Shakira MOVING to Miami With Kids After Gerard Pique Split. Shakira can't lie when it comes to her music. In her latest single, "BZRP Music Session #53," a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the singer seemingly shades her ex Gerard Piqué, whom she split from in June 2022.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
And Just Like That: Your First Look at Carrie & Aidan's Reunion
Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.......
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Offers First Look at New Faces and Same Old Problems
Allow yourself to go back. Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their past trauma. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis return for season two of their...
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0