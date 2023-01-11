Boxed Foods Company Is Opening at a New Location

After shutting down at 245 Kearny Street, Boxed Foods Company is reopening in SoMa. According to recent license applications, the “quick-serve eatery” is coming to 661 Howard Street — a spot that previously belonged to ThirstyBear Brewing Company. Neighboring restaurants include Benu, Fogo de Chão, and TRACE.

Boxed Foods Company is known in the Bay Area for its locally sourced specialty sandwiches. Its menu features items like the Honey-Lime Chicken Sandwich — made with avocado spread, garlic-citrus aioli, red onion, honey, tomato, and butter lettuce on a herb ciabatta roll — the Pear & Brie Press, and the Grilled Flank Steak Sandwich. There are also salad options, including caesar salad, grilled chicken salad, and a baked tofu and noodle salad.

In addition to an on-sale general eating place license, the business has applied for a small beer manufacturer license, so brews made in-house will likely be on the beverage menu.

An opening date hasn’t been announced just yet, so stay tuned to the eatery’s Facebook page for additional updates.

