blackchronicle.com
Law Firm Opens Offices in City
The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
KOCO
Edmond survey to address housing issues, affordability in city
EDMOND, Okla. — The city of Edmond released a survey asking residents where housing can be better for families of all incomes and backgrounds in the area. The survey was created to target some of the gaps in housing throughout the city. Some of those issues include appropriately sized housing, as well as a supply of more affordable options.
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
Update: Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Water leak leaves Oklahoma City man, pickup stuck in deep water outside business
It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
KOCO
OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
KOCO
OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
Update: Veteran’s electric bill paid in full by donors
Good news to report from the In Your Corner Team! In Your Corner earlier this week assisted with a Veteran who feared his electricity would be shut off. The Veteran did not ask for any assistance but for an additional week from OG & E to pay his bill which was denied.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
KOCO
Oklahoma could see more big-name movie, television productions heading to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma could be seeing more big-name movie and television productions heading to the state. The office for Film and Creative Services has officially opened its doors in downtown Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 got a first look at how this could impact our community both on and off the screen.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
KOCO
Interstate clear after crash causes extensive backup on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving three vehicles caused an extensive traffic backup Thursday morning on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. just off the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Santa Fe Avenue. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said the rollover crash caused about 3 miles of backup at one point.
NE OKC: High speed crash leaves one dead
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NW 13th and Lottie.
