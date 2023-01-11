ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Law Firm Opens Offices in City

The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond survey to address housing issues, affordability in city

EDMOND, Okla. — The city of Edmond released a survey asking residents where housing can be better for families of all incomes and backgrounds in the area. The survey was created to target some of the gaps in housing throughout the city. Some of those issues include appropriately sized housing, as well as a supply of more affordable options.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

