KFOR
Finally, the chance for widespread moisture across Oklahoma next week!
The chances for significant moisture continues to go up with a storm system tracking across Oklahoma late Tuesday into Wednesday! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals across Oklahoma. The moisture in the Panhandle could be snow depending on the track!
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
kosu.org
Headlines: Eizember execution, fluoride in drinking water & Thunder road win
State executes its first death row inmate for 2023. (KOSU) 59 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,502. (NewsOK) Tulsa doctor optimistic with virus decline. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma is dealing with a teacher certification crisis. (KOSU) State lawmaker wants to ban fluoride in drinking water. (KOSU)
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: No guilt veggie dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with veggies or crackers. It’s also good as a dip for grilled chicken or as a base for a flatbread. And, it makes a great centerpiece on a charcuterie board!. Ingredients. 2 cups plain Greek yogurt. 3 tablespoons mayo. 1 tablespoon...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
KOCO
Oklahoma tourism bounces back post-pandemic
Oklahoma tourism numbers have bounced back since the pandemic, with new numbers showing the state getting back to pre-pandemic numbers. Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation executive director Shelley Zumwalt broke down the numbers. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
Beware of the Dreaded Oklahoma Octopus Lurking in the Deep of Sooner State Lakes
Oklahoma has more than its fair share of scary ghost stories, tall tales, and urban legends, but one mythical creature has been terrifying people for well over 200 years, the dreaded Oklahoma Octopus. This freshwater fiend is said to be lurking in the deep of Sooner State lakes. Most don't survive an encounter with this beast.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
KOCO
Oklahoma could see more big-name movie, television productions heading to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma could be seeing more big-name movie and television productions heading to the state. The office for Film and Creative Services has officially opened its doors in downtown Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 got a first look at how this could impact our community both on and off the screen.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
