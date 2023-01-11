Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI

One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment.

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators.

However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested permission to back out of his National Letter of Intent, which Florida will grant.

A stunning development in the college football world. The Gators lose their prized recruit.

"BREAKING: QB signee Jaden Rashada asks to be released from his National Letter of Intent with the Florida Gators Rashada wants OUT and plans on re-opening his recruitment!!," said Josh Newberg.

It's rare a recruit wants out at this point in the process.

Jaden Rashada will re-open his recruitment. Florida, meanwhile, will now scramble to find another option at the quarterback position.

A tough blow for Billy Napier and Co.