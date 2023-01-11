A new drive-through Starbucks is coming to the site of the West Chester Diner in West Goshen Township, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The diner will continue to be operated by owner Steve Elhendawy but will downsize from its current 260 to around 150 seats. Since the death of his partner Alex Attia in 2020, Elhendawy has been working seven days a week. He had to stop advertising the eatery as open “25 hours” and now closes at midnight.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO