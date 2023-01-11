Read full article on original website
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
Two suspects charged in Grand Rapids fatal 2022 shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were charged in the August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown, 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33 were arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide, felony murder. Assault with intent to rob while armed. Carrying...
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Three gunpoint carjacking suspects arrested in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Three people have been arrested after a carjacking in Grand Rapids on Quarry Avenue near Webster Street. Police say four suspects with guns took a vehicle from two 17-year-old girls, then crashed it into a Grand Rapids police cruiser and two other vehicles after a chase.
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
