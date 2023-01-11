ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WWMTCw

Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two suspects charged in Grand Rapids fatal 2022 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were charged in the August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown, 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33 were arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide, felony murder. Assault with intent to rob while armed. Carrying...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Three gunpoint carjacking suspects arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Three people have been arrested after a carjacking in Grand Rapids on Quarry Avenue near Webster Street. Police say four suspects with guns took a vehicle from two 17-year-old girls, then crashed it into a Grand Rapids police cruiser and two other vehicles after a chase.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

