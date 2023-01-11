ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

Portland's top cops talk public safety with business leaders

Preparations for a big celebration are underway - the Year of the Rabbit is nearly here as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday. Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. "Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed," said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. "We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That's anything from mail delivery for those who don't have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Brew Fest 2023 canceled, return date uncertain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival team has canceled the July 2023 event, they announced on Friday. "We're disappointed to share this news, but we know that it's the right thing to do," OBF said their statement. "After three decades of producing OBF, we've developed a solid understanding of what it takes to give our attendees a great festival. And it's clear when those factors aren't coming together for a successful event."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion County, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside healthcare workers picketing over staffing

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Friday night, healthcare workers flooded the streets near Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. While they were not on strike, they were voicing their concerns about what the group called staffing shortages in the medical field. Without the proper levels of staff, Nicole Brun-Cottan, an Acute...
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Clark County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing phone scam

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of circulating phone scams where the caller impersonates law enforcement. According to the CCSO, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, stating that the person receiving the call has unpaid fines and they are requesting large sums of money to settle the debt.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into "Dry January" and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney's Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.'s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR

