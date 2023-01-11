Read full article on original website
4 shootings in 4 months near Portland schools prompt city, school leaders to meet, discuss solutions
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After four shootings outside Portland schools in as many months, city and local leaders met Friday with PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and members of the school board to discuss possible solutions. After the meeting, which was not open to the public, Guerrero said that several items...
Choosing between textbooks, food: Rep. Bonamici hosts discussion on college hunger
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici hosted a Friday roundtable at Portland State University to discuss food insecurity on Portland area campuses with students, faculty and staff. Bonamici is set to introduce the “Opportunity To Address College Hunger Act” to Congress, which is meant to help students overcome...
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 16 new Portland area homes built as it begins new project
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Habitat for Humanity is hard at work in the Portland area, and today they reached a milestone!. The organization is almost finished building 16 family-sized homes in Beaverton and now they’re building another set of brand-new homes in Hillsboro. “This is where you’re able...
Portland's top cops talk public safety with business leaders
Preparations for a big celebration are underway - the Year of the Rabbit is nearly here as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday. Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails. Updated: 15 hours...
Longview city crews find dozens of needles in sewer system, urges residents to dispose properly
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - City officials in Longview are urging people to properly dispose of used needles. They recently sent out a letter after public works crews found dozens of used hypodermic needles during a routine sewer cleaning. City officials said they don’t know yet exactly how the needles entered...
Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
Firefighters detail narrow save of home during Portland church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a massive fire burned a historic church building down in downtown Portland last week, new details have been released about how Portland Fire and Rescue acted quickly to save a home right next to the church. The fire broke out at about 5:30 in the...
Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
Oregon Brew Fest 2023 canceled, return date uncertain
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival team has canceled the July 2023 event, they announced on Friday. “We’re disappointed to share this news, but we know that it’s the right thing to do,” OBF said their statement. “After three decades of producing OBF, we’ve developed a solid understanding of what it takes to give our attendees a great festival. And it’s clear when those factors aren’t coming together for a successful event.”
3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion County, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic...
Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside healthcare workers picketing over staffing
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Friday night, healthcare workers flooded the streets near Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. While they were not on strike, they were voicing their concerns about what the group called staffing shortages in the medical field. Without the proper levels of staff, Nicole Brun-Cottan, an Acute...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
Found: Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An observant viewer found and reported a stolen car on Saturday, after FOX 12 highlighted the story of a woman who lost precious memorabilia along with her vehicle on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. The viewer said the car was damaged and...
Clark County Sheriff’s Office warning of ongoing phone scam
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of circulating phone scams where the caller impersonates law enforcement. According to the CCSO, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the person receiving the call has unpaid fines and they are requesting large sums of money to settle the debt.
No charges for Clark Co. deputy who shot and killed off-duty Vancouver officer
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has concluded the officer who fatally shot off-duty Vancouver officer Donald Sahota was acting in “good faith” and won’t be criminally charged. Sahota was shot by a Clark County deputy on Jan. 29, 2022, outside...
On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
‘A knife in the back’: Sam Adams denies HR complaints led to resignation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After resigning this week citing medical issues, new details are being released about Sam Adams’ sudden departure from Portland City Hall as Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler. In an announcement Tuesday, the former Mayor of Portland cited his resignation was due...
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
