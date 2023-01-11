Read full article on original website
Related
State employees’ day off for Shapiro inauguration to cost $440,000, much less than before
Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects
WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
wdiy.org
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Nominates Former State Sen. Pat Browne to Be Secretary of Revenue | WDIY Local News
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has tapped a former Lehigh Valley state legislator to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Shapiro announced Thursday that he has nominated former Republican State Sen. Pat Browne to be his Secretary of Revenue. An Allentown native, Browne worked in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bryan Kohberger's Pa. public defender opens up about what happened in the Poconos, what's next
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details from the Pennsylvania public defender who represented the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students. "I actually hung up on my office one time because I did not believe that they were telling me the truth," said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.
WNEP-TV 16
UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents about scammers posing as utility workers
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility workers. It is a tactic used by scammers to distract you, while someone else enters your home, and steals your belongings, state police said in a news release. State police say anyone who is not scheduled to be...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds
A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June
The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
State College
How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
