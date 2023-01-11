ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

State employees’ day off for Shapiro inauguration to cost $440,000, much less than before

Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects

WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds

A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June

The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
State College

How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future

As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA

