ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker celebrates completion of Quincy VA Home renovations

QUINCY, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined local, state, and community leaders Thursday to celebrate the final structural beam being placed at the Quincy Veteran's Home. The $300 million in upgrades came from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program. Two years ago, Legionnaires' disease took the lives of 12 veterans...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy