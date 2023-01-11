ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, NC

WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Zannie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Zannie! He's a big, beautiful 11-year-old orange cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. He's a BIG people person! He's lived with cats before and has done well with them. Staff with Asheville Humane said they're not sure how Zannie does with dogs, but he's done well with the kids he's met at the shelter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Popular 'Pretty Place' Chapel to temporarily close for upgrades

CLEVELAND, S.C. (WLOS) — YMCA Camp Greenville announced that Fred W. Symmes "Pretty Place" Chapel will close to all visitors for renovations beginning Jan. 23. Pretty Place, known for its incredible view of the mountains, is the spiritual center of the camp and also serves as a popular wedding and elopement venue.
GREENVILLE, SC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
ASHEVILLE, NC

