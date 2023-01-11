Read full article on original website
Marshfield Girls Outdo Wausau West
Marshfield downed Wausau West in WVC Girls Basketball, 55-45. Ashley Grancorvitz had 20 points to lead the Tigers. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 6, Minsaas 10, Grancorvitz 20, Schueller 6, Bousum 13. Wausau West scoring: Kray 2, Christensen 2, Deaton 12, White 15, Anderson 14.
Aue and Grimm Combine for 40 in Auburndale’s Win over Marathon
Auburndale defeated Marathon in Marawood Conference South Girls Basketball, 52-48. Annamarie Aue led Auburndale with 23 points, and Ashlyn Grimm added 17 points. Marathon was led by Kali Prihoda with 14 points.
Phillips and Lamb Put Up 45 Combined to Lead Almond-Bancroft Past Elcho
Almond-Bancroft defeated Elcho 62-52 in nonconference boys basketball. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 1, Pratt 2, Lamb 19, Phillips 26, Stiles 1, Omernick 2, Miner 11.
Lakeland Girls Thump Mosinee
Lakeland thumped Mosinee in GNC Girls Basketball, 61-31. Lakeland scoring: Lee 2, J. Ouimette 15, Timmerman 7, Quade 2, Fortner 16, Evenhouse 8, K. Ouimette 11. Mosinee scoring: Selle 3, Baars 2, Fitzgeral 4, Jirschele 14, Munoz 8. Thanks to Mosinee Assistant Coach Nick Weber for regularly sending in stats.
4 Hornets Score in Double Figures as Colby Boys Sneak Past Neillsville
The Colby Hornets snuck past Neillsville in Cloverbelt East Boys Basketball, 68-61. Joe Streveler and Mateo Lopez had 16 points each for Colby. Kaden Wiese scored 12 points and Caden Healy added 11 points. Andrew Brown had a game-high 30 points for Neillsville. Colby scoring: Meyer 5, Rue 8, Lopez...
Bowden, Hardinger and Redmond Score in Double Figures to Lead Pittsville Past Port Edwards
The Pittsville Panthers edged the Port Edwards Blackhawks in CWC Boys Basketball, 55-49. Sam Bowden led Pittsville with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 11, Redmond 11, Dy. Luther 4, Bowden 18, Friday 6, Getsinger 3, Da. Luther 2. Port Edwards stats have been requested, not reported.
Stevens Point Boys Hockey Skates Past Marshfield
Stevens Point skated past Marshfield in WVC Boys Hockey, 10-1. Carson Somers had 3 goals for SPASH and Jackson Schroeder picked up 2 goals for SPASH. SPASH also had goals from Kade Smigaj, Jerome Poirier, Carter Drexler, Grant Molski and Jackson Spees. Eric Cisewki stopped 51 shots on goal for...
Warren Scores 30 Points to Lead Marathon Past Auburndale
Marathon downed Auburndale in Marawood Conference South Boys Basketball, 65-55. Auburndale Scoring: Weinfurter 16, Willfahrt 4, White Eagle 14, Scholl 9, Yeske 6, Raab 3, Anderson 3. Marathon Scoring: Hoeksema 4, Love 9, Underwood 16, Seehafer 4, Warren 30. Thanks to Auburndale Coach Chad Weinfurter for regular submission of game...
Stevens Point Swimmers Outlap Marshfield in WVC Contest
Stevens Point outlasted Marshfield in WVC Boys Swimming, 99-71. 400 freestyle relay: Gargulak, Bowling, Faust, Pilger. 200 freestyle relay: Dagit, Klumb, Hilbelink, Berres.
Marshfield Swimmers Paced by Berres and Dagit at Sheboygan Redwing Invite
Marshfield top 6 placings from the Redwing Invite in Sheboygan. Simon Dagit, 4th, Michael Dick, 5th, 100 breaststroke.
Four Players Score in Double Figures in Marshfield’s Win over Wausau West
Marshfield defeated Wausau West in WVC Boys Basketball, 73-57. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 13, Kurth 20, Meverden 4, Lang 3, Hinson 17, Lee 13, Hanson 3. Wausau West stats requested, not reported by Wausa West.
Abbotsford Girls Earn Win in Nonconference Tilt with Tomahawk
Abbotsford scoring: Escaler 4, B. Diaz 4, Ruesch 8, Falteisek 11, Treankler 2, Brodhagen 16, Rivera 2, Klabon 2, A. Diaz 2, Bloch 2. Tomahawk scoring: Alberg 6, Vacho 9, Albert 7, Ziert 2, Lang 2.
Abbotsford/Colby Wrestlers Pick up Sweep at Home Quad
The Abbotsford/Colby wrestling team went 3-0 at its home Quad on Thursday night:
Marshfield Boys Outscore Stevens Point
Marshfield defeated SPASH in WVC Boys Basketball, 59-42. SPASH scoring: Marschke 2, Chandonais 16, Council Jr. 3, Suehs 8, Klish 13. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 22, Kurth 2, Lee 2, Hinson 13, Neve 13, Hanson 7.
Athens Girls Basketball Skips Past Prentice
The Athens Girls Basketball Team picked up a 60-42 win over Prentice in Marawood Conference North action. Athens was led by Jazelle Hartwig's 19 points, with Sophia Coker adding 16 points. Sophia Coker had 12 rebounds for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Lavicka 8, Hanke 2, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 19,...
Pittsville Wrestlers Battle with Bonduel, Wittenberg-Birnamwood
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Pacelli co-op falls to Tomahawk
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Pacelli Controls in Win over Wild Rose
Pacelli picked up a 57-39 win over Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 11, Mayer 9, Haemmerle 3, Schurk 12, Awe 20, Eckendorf 1, Flees 8.
Newman Boys Basketball Outlasts Stratford
Newman Catholic defeated Stratford in Marawood Conference South Boys Basketball, 81-63. Stratford scoring: Schueller 8, Seitz 3, Wrensch 18, Bruesewitz 11, Glenn 1, Zaleski 5, Hadlock 9, Schmidt 8. Newman Catholic stats requested, not reported by Newman.
Jossie Scores 26 as Stevens Point Controls Wisconsin Rapids
Next Game: Tuesday, January 17th vs Chippewa Falls at Chippewa Falls at 7:15pm. SPASH is 10-4 on the season and is 6-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wisconsin Rapids stats will be added if/when reported.
