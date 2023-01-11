FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
BREAKING: LSU gets commitment from transfer DL Ovie Oghoufo
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
LSU adds 3 Power 5 transfers
JACQUES TALK: Gary Redus
27 former LSU players are currently on NFL playoff rosters
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
LSU vet students care for eagle
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0