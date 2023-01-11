ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk

Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU adds 3 Power 5 transfers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU continues to add players to its roster for next season with hopes of building on the success of the 2022 squad. The Tigers added “three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs,” head coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Ohio State...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Gary Redus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach. Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30″ list. Redus came to LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

27 former LSU players are currently on NFL playoff rosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A total of 27 former LSU football players are on rosters of NFL teams that have made the playoffs. Super Wildcard games begin on Saturday, Jan. 14. LSU’s list of playoff participants includes 24 players on active rosters and three on injured reserve. LSU has at least one player on the roster of 13 of the 14 playoff teams, including four on the NFC North Champions Minnesota Vikings. The only team without LSU representation is the Philadelphia Eagles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach

Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vet students care for eagle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Veterinarian School leaders to release a bald eagle back into the wild with Kim Mulkey. From brown pelicans to snapping turtles and rabbits, LSU vet school’s Wildlife Hospital takes on some of the most difficult cases as they work to save lives. “The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High

BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
GONZALES, LA
Developing Lafayette

The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana

The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract

Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy